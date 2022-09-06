Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Slay in Sexy Gym Outfits As They Get Clicked; Watch

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma caught the attention of paparazzi on Tuesday. The Kya Kool Hai Hum star stepped out for her gyming session and she wasn’t alone. As is often the case, sister Aisha Sharma gave the actress company during her fitness routine. Neha Sharma opted for an all-black athleisure which was paired with a statement duffle bag. Before leaving for home, Neha took a brief moment to strike multiple poses and wave at the paps

Aisha Sharma, who was a tad bit hesitant to pose for the cameras, eventually joined Neha. Aisha wore a crop top paired with black sports shots. She left her curly hair open. Both the sisters were all smiles after the fitness routine and exited swiftly in their car. Watch the video below:

This public appearance of Neha Sharma comes just a day after she share a sizzling photo of herself on Instagram. What stole the attention was the addition of blue denims to the ensemble set. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, Neha Sharma looks away from the frame as the camera captures her. In the caption, Neha wrote, “Throwing-back to one of my all time fav shoots with."

Neha Sharma last featured in the black comedy flick Aafat-e-Ishq. The movie that released last year via OTT platform was loosely adapted from the Hungarian film titled, Liza the Fox-Fairy. Apart from Neha, Aafat-e-Ishq starred Namit Das, Amit Sial and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Next, Neha is gearing up to share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kushan Nandy’s romantic comedy flick, Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The movie also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles. The release date of Jogira Sara Ra Ra remains under wraps.

