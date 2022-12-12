Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Twin in Black for Gym, Take a Look at Their Fashionable Athleisure

The Sharma sisters- Neha and Aisha never fail to turn heads with their sartorial choices. They are often clicked outside their gyms and their workout outfits, too, are always on point. On Monday, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were once again clicked outside their gym and they were seen twinning in black. While their recent gym outing where they were papped twinning head to toe in black is making all the right noise, here’s looking at all the times the stylish siblings gave us both fitness and fashion goals.

Take a look at their photos:

Neha and Aisha also keep dropping sizzling photos on social media that raise the temperatures. Last week, the sisters took to their respective Instagram accounts and revealed that they were spending the evening by the pool. Neha shared a post revealing that she opted for a sexy blue bikini for her day out in the sun. She was seen seated on a pool chair and enjoying the day.

The Crook actress shared the pictures with the caption, “☀️️." Meanwhile, Aisha flaunted her curves in a white swimsuit. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was seen showing off her OOTD. She shared the picture with the caption, “Happy Sunday."

Check out her post here:

This year has been an interesting one for Neha. She starred alongside Aisha in Shining With The Sharmas on SocialSwag, a Keeping Up The Kardashians-style unscripted series, which gave fans a sneak peek into their personal lives. Neha’s happy with the ‘fabulous response’ the show has garnered and tells us that they’re planning on releasing it on YouTube and that there might even be a season two.

