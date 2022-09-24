Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma Look Uber-Cool as They Step Out In Mumbai; Smile For Paparazzi

Actress Neha Sharma, who is known for films like Tum Bin 2, Youngistaan, Crook and more, is often spotted by the paparazzi. Every time the actress steps out, whether at the airport or in the city, she is photographed. Recently, the paparazzi spotted Neha Sharma with her sister Aisha Sharma.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, the duo can be seen walking toward the paparazzi and posing for the camera. Neha is seen wearing a black corset top along with white oversized ripped pants. She paired the look with a jacket and opted for sunglasses, a sling bag, and brown footwear.

Aisha, on the other hand, is seen donning a black crop top and black ripped denim. She too paired the look with glasses, a sling bag, and white slides. The duo is all smiles for the camera.

Neha Sharma is an avid social media user. She loves to share several pictures and videos of her personal to professional life. The actress keeps giving glimpses of her life. Recently, Neha shared some stunning pictures on her social media handles and it’s truly unmissable.

In the monochrome pictures, the actress is seen giving some stunning vibes. She is seen donning a black bralette with a halter neck strap along with a black skirt. The actress completed the look with a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. As soon as these pictures were posted, fans couldn’t stop themselves from going gaga over it. Some users commented on how stunning the actress was looking, while some were just lovestruck by it.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Illegal - Justice, Out of Order alongside Piyush Mishra and Akshay Oberoi. In the gritty courtroom drama Illegal, idealistic lawyer Niharika Singh squares off against her formidable mentor Janardhan Jaitley in a conflict that frequently blurs the line between right and wrong. Neha is yet to announce her next project.

