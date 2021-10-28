Neha Sharma Says She Isn't Interested in Watching Ananya Panday's Films: 'None of Her Promos...'

Actress Neha Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri’s Crook, has said that nothing about the trailers of Ananya Panday’s films appealed to her. Neha further said that she “religiously" watches trailers but none of the promos featuring Ananya looked exciting to her.

In an interview with a radio host Siddharth Kannan, Neha was asked what comes to her mind when she hears Ananya’s name. “Honestly, no offence, but I don’t watch too many films and I don’t think there has been a film of hers that I wanted to see because I do watch promos religiously and whatever promo really excites me, I go watch the film. But none of her promos have really excited me to go watch her film," she said.

“Of course, she is just up-and-coming. Maybe, in another five years, she will have something that I will want to watch but not as of now," Neha added.

Ananya made her acting debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s production Student of the Year 2. She also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Her upcoming films include Shakun Batra’s as-yet-untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

Meanwhile, Ananya has been in the news after she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Aryan Khan’s drug case. She has been questioned twice and has been summoned again by the NCB.

