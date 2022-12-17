Neha Sharma Shares Dreamy Sunkissed Photos From Goa in Bold Lavender Gown, See Pics

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has jetted off to Goa to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. The diva, who is known to steal the limelight with her social media presence, did not hold back from giving fans a sneak peek of her Goa diaries. On Saturday morning, she shared a series of stunning photographs dazzling in a bold lavender flowy gown and the fans are loving her look. With a plunging neckline, her breezy dress features thigh-high slits along the slides that flaunted her gorgeous skin.

Apart from this, the outfit also had a small cut-out detailing just inches below the deep neckline. With a matching lavender floral on her head, the Bollywood diva glistened in the sun as she posed for the camera. Choosing the minimalistic way, she chose to tone down her accessories as well as her makeup to finish her new style statement. “The sun hits different here,” wrote Neha Sharma while sharing the photos. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

Within hours the photos amassed over four lakh likes on Instagram, prompting many to laud her gorgeous look. A user said that Neha Sharma has got, “No competition in the world,” another asked, “Why so beautiful?” Meanwhile, one more joined, “Looking So Much Gorgeous.”

This comes just a day after she shared her “A walk to remember” session on the beach in a blue bikini that was topped with a matching shrug and black comfy bottoms. Along with her photo, the actress also gave fans a glimpse of the scenic beachy view she is enjoying during her stay.

Advertisement

In a subsequent post, Sharma appeared to be a happy bean at the beach as she slayed in a sizzling orange bikini set that was topped with a black statement shrug. A jovial Neha played with the beachy water as she posed for the photo.

Advertisement

Neha Sharma will next share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra in Kushan Nandy’s upcoming romantic comedy film Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here