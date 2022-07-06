Neha Shetty’s Character Reduced From Lead to Cameo in DJ Tillu’s Sequel

Telugu film DJ Tillu hit the theatres on February 12 and received mixed reviews. Some applauded the acting and dialogue delivery, while others criticised the film’s unnecessary length. Despite the mixed reviews, DJ Tillu’s second part is in the works, and reports suggest that actress Neha Shetty will not be playing the lead character in the film but a cameo.

Neha’s fans are surprised about the announcement. According to many, she was brilliant in the first installment. Fans said that there should be no reason for Neha not being considered for the lead character in the second instalment of DJ Tillu. Makers and Neha have issued no clarifications about these reports.

Apart from the buzz around Neha’s character, some new characters will also be introduced in the second part of DJ Tillu. Some reports also suggest that Sidhu Jonnalagadda will also give vocals to a song in this film. Sidhu enacted the titular character in DJ Tillu’s first instalment. His acting and comic timing were thoroughly appreciated in this film.

The first part narrates the story of Bal Gangadhar Tilak alias DJ Tillu, who is from a middle-class background and has huge dreams. While working as a DJ, he falls in love with Radhika. The twist in the story arrives when Radhika is framed for a murder. Tillu helps her get out of this situation. He also wants to find out the real murderer.

The audience applauded the first half but was extremely critical of the second. Many said that DJ Tillu loses its plot in the second half. Sidhu’s acting and his command of the Telangana dialect were praised by many. Other actors were also praised for the quite enthralling portrayal of their characters.

It remains to be seen whether DJ Tillu’s second instalment manages to overcome these mistakes.

