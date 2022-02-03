Nehha Pendse to Quit Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai; Makers Hunting for New Anita Mishra Aka Gori Mem

Television actress Nehha Pendse, who has been playing the role of Anita Mishra in the popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, is soon going to quit the show. The popular comedy show that has been running on television for nearly seven years now, has seen its two female leads quitting the show over the years. Before Pendse joined the show as Anita, the role was played by Saumya Tandon who starred opposite Aasif Sheikh. Aasif plays Anita’s husband Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. Saumya left the show last year as she took maternity leave.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Neha’s one-year contract with the show will end in April and she is not too keen on renewing it. The report mentions that Neha has to spend a lot of time travelling to make it to the sets of the show. The hectic commuting from the sets and back home has reportedly taken a toll on her health and hence Neha might not be renewing her contract with the show. Bollywood Hungama reports that the 37-year-old actress and the makers of the show have decided that they would be able to manage, although things are not going so smoothly.

The show also stars Shubhangi Atre who came on the show after replacing Shilpa Shinde in 2016. Atre portrays the role of Angoori Bhabhi and stars opposite Rohitash Gaud who plays Manmohan Tiwari.

It is reported that the makers of the show are currently looking for a new actress to step into Anita Bhabhi’s character. Auditions for the role are still under process and viewers can expect a new face playing the role of charismatic and sassy Anita Bhabhi.

The comedy show is set in the city of Kanpur where the two couples who also happen to be neighbours end up in hilarious situations. The show also stars a remarkable supporting cast which includes Rakesh Bedi, Yogesh Tripathi, Vishwajeet Soni and more.

