Neil Bhatt Opens Up on Facing Financial Crisis, Says 'I Had No Work, But Had to...' | Exclusive

Ever since Neil Bhatt stepped into the shoes of Virat Chavan for the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, he has become a household name. Prior to this, the actor featured in several top television shows including 12/24 Karol Bagh and Diya Aur Baati Hum among others. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the actor talked about his journey and revealed that it was no less than a rocky ride for him. Neil shared that there was a time when he had no work and therefore, he had to undergo a financial crisis too.

“Obviously. That’s what is called experience. I have had these lull periods where I have not worked for a year or year-and-half, sometimes even for two years. When you are shooting, you know you have a call time, you have to arrive on the sets, you have to work and go back home. You’ll be paid for that. I have seen the highs and the lows too. I have seen an abyss, where there was nothing. I have seen moments of the financial crisis. I have seen everything," the actor told us.

“That’s why I said rating, and all do not matter to me as such. I should be happy with my work. I have learned that one should be true to his job. I am very happy that I get to come on the sets, and I get to work," the actor added.

On being asked if he was desperate to get work during this period, Neil shared that he is an optimistic person who does not get depressed. However, he explained that even though he wasn’t desperate, he reached out to people for work during bad times and added that he is not ashamed of it.

“I’ll tell you something about myself. I am a very optimistic person. It is very difficult for me to feel depressed. I am a very self-motivated person in that sense. It doesn’t come to me naturally that I have desperate about something. But yes, there were times when you need to pay bills, you need to work. Money is not going to come out of thin air. So, you need to work. At that time, I have reached out. I don’t feel ashamed of it. You do not get smaller if you are asking for money," the 35-year-old actor said. “I have seen that phase and I have reached out. Some people have really supported, and others haven’t. That’s okay. Probably, they have their own reasons. I do not have bad blood with anyone. It’s okay," he further added.

However, Neil also refrained from sharing details about the financial crisis and maintained that he does not talk about it. “Of course, that was the time when I had no work, but I had to sustain. I had to be there for my family, for myself. But I do not really talk about it," he concluded.

