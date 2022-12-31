Neil Nitin Mukesh Looks Back At 'Challenging' Weight Loss Journey in 2022; Flaunts Chiseled Physique

Neil Nitin Mukesh has joined other Bollywood celebrities to reflect upon his achievements from 2022. For the Players actor, this year was a harsh reminder for him that health, family, love and relationships matter the most. Through a post highlighting his transformation after weight loss, Neil Nitin Mukesh recalled his arduous journey and how he was mocked in the process.

Sharing before and after pictures of himself prior to losing weight and after the weight loss, Neil Nitin Mukesh on Saturday surprises his fans with his glow-up as seen from the snaps where he is flexing his muscles and flaunting his abs.

Along with the pictures, the 3G actor also penned a long-winding note about the challenges emanating from his journey.

Advertisement

He wrote, “As I look back at the year 2022, I am nothing but grateful. I’m grateful to my family, to my dear friends and above all to the Almighty, to encourage me and give me the strength and power to go through this difficult transformation. As an actor we mould ourselves in various characters and take up challenges beyond our imagination. When I gained weight for a role of mine, little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again. But I guess that is exactly what I needed, a challenge!!"

He further expressed, “2022 has been the year of me understanding the importance of health, family, love and relationships. Some stood by me through this journey, some mocked me for being socially disconnected, some appreciated my efforts while some questioned my willpower. I thank my father, my mother, my beloved wife (Rukmini Sahay), my brother and my darling daughter (Nurvi Neil Mukesh) for patiently dealing with me and my mood swings. I love you all the most. More importantly I thank you , my audience, my fans, for whom I work tirelessly. You have stood by me all these years and it’s your love that has given me the strength to forge ahead. This is for you!! Welcome 2023."

Advertisement

Reacting to his transformation, one of his fans commented, “Neil looking forward to see you again on screen. Big fan of your work in Johnny Gaddar. Seen It 100 times already." Another one wrote, “Superb that’s not easy bro. It’s very easy for people to say he is an actor, he has so many facilities but honestly it takes a lot of discipline, dedication and hard work. Hatss off. Keep going hard. Looking forward to seeing your films in 2023. Stay blessed!"

Advertisement

On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in the 2019 thriller drama Bypass Road which was directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh. It features the actor alongside Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander. The film was a Box Office disaster.

Read all the Latest Movies News here