Nelson Dilipkumar Reveals The Actor Who Encouraged Him to Write Thalaivar 169

Director Nelson Dilipkumar has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the superstar’s next, which will be the 169th film of his career. In an interview with Ananda Vikatan magazine, director Nelson has revealed who inspired him to make Thalaivar 169.

Nelson said that Vijay was behind Thalaivar 169. The director said that Vijay met him while they were shooting for Beast. Vijay informed Nelson that Rajni sir has been listening to stories for his next project. Initially, Nelson was apprehensive about writing a story for Rajinikanth. The director said that Vijay encouraged him to just write a story and everything will happen eventually.

According to Nelson, it was Vijay who persuaded him to write Thalaivar 169 while shooting for Beast.

Veteran music composer Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the Rajinikanth-starrer. Anirudh also composed music for Rajinikanth’s Petta and Darbar. The announcement clip for this film has clocked 6 million views so far.

The video begins with Anirudh and Nelson standing together. It is then followed by Rajinikanth taking off his sunglasses. Rajinikanth then confirms his arrival with a smile. Thalaivar 169 has been produced by Sun Pictures, the production house that also bankrolled Rajinikanth’s last film Annaatthe.

Reportedly, Thalaivar 169 will be released between December 2022 and January 2023. The film is going to be shot for five to six months at various locations. According to reports, the film will have a lot of quirky elements in the screenplay. The shooting of this film will commence by April end or early May.

