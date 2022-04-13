Nelson Dilipkumar Sheds Light on Vijay’s Love For Roadside Biryani

On Sunday, April 10, Vijay sat down for a 48-minute, rare conversation with Beast director Nelson, and discussed everything — from his film choices and directors to personal matters like his connection with his kid and spirituality. This was Beast actor’s first televised interview in ten years. It was aired on Sun TV.

However, the one subject that caught our attention was Thalapathy’s food choices and his simplistic approach to life.

Recalling an incident, director Nelson Dilipkumar spilled some beans and informed the audience about Vijay’s love for roadside Biryani. The filmmaker said that after the conclusion of his recent venture, Beast, Vijay invited him for dinner and served them 100 Rs. Biryani.

He went on to say that being a foodie, he was expecting a lot and had very little food earlier. He then said that when the two sat for dinner, Vijay took out a Biryani Packet from a plastic bag. “You take out this Biryani from a plastic cover. I was like, I’m eating this 100 Rs. Biryani for ages, I came here to eat this?" Nelson added.

Nelson then jokingly stated it was a turn-off for him and that if Vijay ever invited him to dinner again, he would eat at home and then leave.

He also recounted another event from when they were filming in Georgia. Nelson stated that Thalapathy has a very simple and basic way of living. When they were out and around, Vijay was always hunting for simple food and clothing. He went on to say, “I never imagined it before meeting you. I was always in doubt whether you are simple or projecting yourself as a simple person."

Vijay responded in a very modest way saying, “It’s just me. The things I choose are very normal, for example, the 100 Rs. Biryani."

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Beast finally hit the theatres on April 13 after a long period of anticipation. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

