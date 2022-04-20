Nelson Dilipkumar To Be Dropped From Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 169? Actor Clarifies in Style

Thalaivar 169, Rajinikanth’s long-awaited 169th project, was confirmed a few months ago. This is Rajinikanth’s first association with the well-known filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. The film’s official confirmation was accompanied by a fantastic teaser recently.

However, soon after rumour had it that Nelson was to be replaced in Thalaivar 169, much to the surprise of the fans. Sources close to the celebrity, however, have put the rumours to rest. The rumour mill was abuzz that Rajinikanth is disappointed with Nelson Dilipkumar’s recent film, Beast. After seeing the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer, the superstar was reportedly pondering changing the filmmaker of Thalaivar 169.

However, sources close to the Kabali actor have refuted the rumours and affirmed that Nelson is still very much a part of the work.

Rajnikanth, too, has put an end to the claims. He recently updated his Twitter header to a snapshot from the film’s title announcement trailer, in which he was seen with Nelson and Anirudh Ravichander. Without clarifying, the superstar gave a reply to all those gossip mongers.

Nelson, on the other hand, has calmly responded to the rumours by updating the bio details of his Twitter handle. He previously stated in the bio that he was the filmmaker of Kolamavu Kokila, Doctor, and Beast. He has now inserted Thalaivar 169, indicating that he is certainly the director of the much-anticipated movie.

The shooting for Thalaivar 169 is scheduled to begin in late June. In addition to Rajinikanth, the film is expected to include seasoned comic Vadivelu and rising actor Priyanka Arul Mohan in supporting roles. A significant announcement on the much-anticipated project is due very shortly.

Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the film, which will be his fourth collaboration with Nelson and his third with Rajinikanth. The Kabali actor will appear in a new persona in Thalaivar 169.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was most recently seen in Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe, which received mixed reviews.

