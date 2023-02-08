South model-actress Aditi Gautam recently tied the knot. She broke the news of her marriage via a social media post, following which congratulatory messages from netizens started pouring in. “Surrounded by family and friends, to love us through our ups and down. Only gratitude and blessings. 6.02.2023," she captioned her post. Aditi, who is also known as Seiya Gautham, married Mickhaill Palkhivala, a Mumbai-based businessman in a grand ceremony on February 6 in Mumbai. Many movie stars from the film fraternity also attended their wedding ceremony. How the duo met or how their love story came through is not known yet.

The 26-year-old actress began her acting career with the Telugu film Neninthe in the year 2008. Directed by Puri Jagannath, Aditi debuted opposite Ravi Teja in this film. As the film did not perform well at the box office, she did not get many offers in the film industry thereafter. She was featured in the movie Vedam in 2010. She had a small role to play in the film, but her fortune changed with this one. Aditi played a role in the hit film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which was released in 2018.

Aditi has over the years worked in several films in different languages, from Telugu, and Kannada to Hindi. She did not let go of any opportunity that came her way during these years in the film line. The actress may have begun silently without any limelight; but of late, her presence in the films is being noticed.

Her last film in Telugu was announced in 2022, but due to some unknown reasons, it was delayed. As of now, there is no information about her upcoming work.

