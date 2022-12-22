Nenokka Natudni Shayari Voiced by Megastar Chiranjeevi Out; Check Here

The forthcoming movie Rangamarthanda by seasoned director Krishna Vamsi is about to hit theatres. While promotional activities for the film are underway, a Shayari titled Nenoka Natudni, in the voice of Megastar Chiranjeevi was promised to be released by the filmmaker. Keeping true to their world, the four-minute-long Shayari has been released.

The video is a treat to fans of the Megastar as a montage of his different avatars in different films is featured with his baritone voice. The video also features stills of him with other revered personalities like Amitabh Bachchan and Kapil Dev.

The Nenoka Natudni Shayari, which summarises the Rangamarthadha film story, is capturing hearts with its emotional lyrics and fans are loving it. Take a look at the mesmerising video here.

Advertisement

The lives of the Rangasthalam artists are the central theme of this movie. Key characters in the movie will be played by Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Ramya Krishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Shivani Rajasekhar, Adarsh Balakrishna, Ali Reza, and Anasuya.

Mahesh Manjrekar is credited as the film’s writer, and Krishnavamsi is helming the production. This will be the third time Krishna Vamsi is directing his wife Ramya Krishna, having directed her earlier in Sri Anjaneyam and Chandralekha.

The movie is reported to be a remake of a Marathi movie named Nata Samrat which had Nana Patekar in the lead role. Prakash Raj will be essaying the role that Nana Patekar played in the original. Brahmanadam makes his return to the big screen after a long break.

Read all the Latest Movies News here