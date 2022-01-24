Nepali Actor Shekhar Subedi All Set To Make His Mark In Telugu Films With Reddy

Nepalese actor Shekhar Subedi has been active in his country’s entertainment industry and arts scene for the last eight years, having done theatre alongside movies. Known for playing strong and impactful characters, he is now going to feature in a South Indian movie titled Reddy. According to reports, shooting for the movie has already begun, and a formal announcement will soon be made regarding it.

Sources say that Shekhar Subedi is playing the lead role in the film Reddy, while Rashi Khanna will play the female lead. However, no official announcement has yet been made in this regard, and Rashi herself has made no comments on the film. However, if the new reports are true, then Shekhar’s South Indian career is expected to get off to a dreamy start.

In his previous interviews, Shekhar has said that he wants to work with South cinema stalwarts Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Yash, and considers them his idols. He aspires to make it big in South Indian cinema.

Shekhar has studied in Nepal and has also obtained a diploma in acting. After completing his education, he moved on to doing stage shows and theatre to advance his career.

Having a good height and great looks, he moved to Bengaluru in 2012 and took up modelling.

In Nepal, he has worked in films such as ‘Pratigya'(2019), ‘Abhilasha (2018)’, ‘Krantikari’ (2017), and ‘Raajneeti’ (2009). He has appeared in numerous music videos, such as ‘Yeh Nadiya’, ‘Gana Baja DJ Laga’, and ‘Tal Tal Tal’.

Sources further report that he has as many as three movies lined up in the South. Well, now it is left to be seen whether he can leave his mark on the audience or not.

