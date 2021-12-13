'Nerve Rracking, Commendable': Director Shankar All Praises For Suriya's Jai Bhim

Director Shankar is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who were impressed with Suriya’s film ‘Jai Bhim’. The movie directed by TJ Gnanavel has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since November 2. Shankar recently watched the film showered praises on the entire team of Jai Bhim. He has called the film ‘a voice for the voiceless’ and praised Suriya for showing compassion through his films.

Over a month after the film’s release, the highly-rated Tamil director Shankar wrote on his Facebook page that the film ‘Jai Bhim’ had proven again that a powerful film could bring about enormous change.

Calling the film a “hard-hitting emotional rollercoaster", he said that “Director TJ Gnanavel’s detailing and realistic approach was nerve-racking and commendable."

Advertisement

Since its release, Jai Bhim is winning unanimous appreciation from critics, celebrities, politicians, and the audience alike. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and actor Kamal Haasan had appreciated the film.

Jai Bhim is a courtroom drama inspired by true events that happened in Tamil Nadu in the 1990s. It shows the custodial torture and caste injustice meted out to the people of the Irular tribe. In the film, Suriya plays lawyer Chandru and comes to the aid of poor people from the Irular community who have no means to stand up to the brutality of an inhuman police force that seeks to exploit their helplessness.

IMDB, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities has placed Jai Bhim on the top of the movie list as it is the most popular among its users in India this year.

Tamil superhit Jai Bhim is also among Google’s most-searched films in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.