Netflix Acquires the Streaming Rights of Chiranjeevi’s GodFather?

Chiranjeevi’s GodFather is all set to hit the theatres on October 5. After completing its theatrical run, the film will reportedly head towards an OTT release on Netflix. Speculations are rife that Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of God Father. However, no official announcement has been made by either Netflix or the makers of the GodFather yet. God Father marks the first-ever collaboration between superstars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. The unique pairing of Chiranjeevi and Salman has made fans all the more excited about the upcoming political action drama.

The movie is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit film Lucifer. The original film featured Mohanlal, Prithiviraj Sukumar, Tovino Thomas and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. It was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and went on to mint over Rs 175 crore at the box office. Lucifer’s Telugu remake, GodFather, will star Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Satya Dev Kancharana, Puri Jagannath, Indrajit Sukumar, Biju Menon and Tanya Ravichandran.

Ahead of its release, the makers dropped a teaser of GodFather, which took the internet by storm. Chiranjeevi will be playing the titular role in the film. In the teaser, various politicians, including the Chief Minister of Telangana whose role is essayed by Satyadev, are heard expressing their desire of wanting him dead. Satyadev will play the role of Jaidev while Salman Khan will essay Prithviraj Sukumar’s role from the original movie. According to reports, Salman Khan will appear in the latter half of GodFather.

Recently, the makers of God Father released a promo of the song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar from the film on YouTube. The song is by Shreya Ghoshal while its lyrics have been penned by Anantha Sriram. In a 43-second promo video of Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan can be seen flaunting their swag as they shook a leg to the song’s catchy beats.

