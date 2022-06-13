Netflix Drops Squid Games 2 Teaser; Director Hwang Dong-hyuk Hints At Gong Yoo's Return

It’s time to rejoice for Squid Games fans! The much-loved Korean thriller show is returning for its second season and fans can’t keep calm. By posting a note by Squid Game’s writer, director, producer, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix announced the news on social media. The first season of the show was released last year and was critically acclaimed and popular among fans.

The streaming giant posted a teaser of the show on Twitter and announced the second season. They wrote, “Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2."

In the same thread, Netflix shared the director’s note for the fans. The post was captioned, “Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans:"

The message reads, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend Cheoul-su."

Check the post here:

With the announcement of the return of Squid Games, the director also hinted at the return of Gong Yoo, who featured as the recruiter in the first season.

Soon after the news was shared on the micro-blogging site, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they expressed their excitement for the upcoming web show.

One of the fans wrote, “OMG! I just can’t wait for this." Another one wrote, “I wonder you must have raised the actor’s fees to some another level."

A third social media user commented, “It better be good."

At the same time people called the show “overrated."

Talking about the storyline of the show, Squid Game tells the story of cash-strapped individuals competing in children’s games for a chance to win a large sum of money but for the losers, death is the only option. The show become an overnight global phenomenon as at one time, it was the most-watched series on Netflix globally.

As fans would know, during his interaction with Korean network KBS, Hwang revealed in December last year, that not only has he finalised the plotline for the second season but he is also in talks with Netflix for the show’s third season.

While talking about the same, Hwang also talked a bit about Season 2’s storyline. He said, “The focus will be the story of Seong Gi Hun (played by lead actor Lee Jung) unravelling (the mysteries of the organisation behind the game). The overarching plotline of Season 2 will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after."

