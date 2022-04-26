Netflix Partners With I&B Ministry to Tell Stories of Real-Life Heroes, Narrated by Neena Gupta

Netflix and The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have joined hands to honor real-life stories of extraordinary individuals through a series of inspiring short videos titled Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan. The series was launched on Tuesday. Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Govt. of India, was present at the launch. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.

At the event, it was revealed that Neena Gupta would be narrating these stories. Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan will feature short videos to highlight the remarkable journey of a few individuals who broke the glass ceiling in their respective fields, ranging from science to sports.

Bela Bajaria, Global Head of TV, Netflix, who was also present at the event, said, “Great stories can come from anywhere and are ever so inspiring when they are about people who rise against the odds. In partnership with The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan focuses on celebrating remarkable individuals and their stories that can inspire people in India and around the world."

As reported by FirstPost, Thakur said, “This initiative aims to bring out inspiring stories of Indians and these stories shall motivate and empower more people to achieve their goals". He revealed that this is a long-term partnership and that different themes and diverse stories will be under the spotlight.

“Netflix will be producing twenty-five videos on themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainable development and other days of significance. Netflix will produce two-minute short films for the Ministry which will be shared on social media platforms and telecast on Doordarshan network", Thakur added.

The videos are available on the Ministry’s social media platforms, Netflix and the broadcast channel Doordarshan. The videos will also soon be available in other languages such as Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, English and Malayalam.

