Netflix Supported The Fame Game Shoot During Toughest Parts of Pandemic: Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta

Dharmatic is the digital wing of one of the biggest production houses in India – Dharma Productions. Netflix is one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world. The two have come together on several projects to deliver fresh content to the audiences – the latest being the Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game, which releases today. Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India and Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions talk about the challenges of making a show during the pandemic and the pressure on them to deliver engaging content.

What was the vision behind Dharmatic and how has the association with Netflix carried that forward?

Apoorva: Our style of storytelling has always been applauded by the masses. It made sense to take that to the digital space. Dharmatic is nothing but Dharma’s promise of rich content in the digital space. We started our journey with Netflix, Dharmatic hasn’t been associated with any other OTT platform. What we have learned so far is thanks to Netflix. We did our features with Netflix, be it Guilty, Ajeeb Dastaans and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. We did an unscripted show like the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and The Fame Game is our first scripted show.

How was The Fame Game conceived?

Apoorva: Sri Rao approached us, he is the creator of the show. Karan (Johar) loved the material, and that was the starting point for us. And then he said he was looking at Netflix as the platform for the show. We were very keen to make a journey with Netflix, and what better than this fabulous scripted show.

Monika: We have worked across formats in a short span of 2 years. Scripted content takes longer to make. We did Searching for Sheela, a feature documentary, which was a new thing for us also. The Fame Game’s story is very powerful. Sri Rao always wanted to cast Madhuri. It is about a celebrity who is living under the spotlight and what happens to her personal life because of that and how the lines get blurred. It’s a story which blends family environment with mystery and suspense.

How difficult was it shooting during the pandemic?

Monika: We worked on the show through the pandemic, during the hardest times. Dharma and Netflix were really partnering on this. Apoorva was in the thick of production during this time.

Apoorva: We had just begun filming and Covid struck. It is very daunting task when you have so many people geared up to start working and then something goes wrong. A lot went wrong during that period thanks to Covid, but we managed to do this because of the support of Netflix. When things get delayed, money is lost, but we were never made to feel any of that. The safety of the crew was always on their mind. The love between the two companies will reflect on the show.

How does The Fame Game blend family drama with elements of a thriller?

Apoorva: In a long format like a scripted show, just plain vanilla track is not going to work. You are making 8 episodes nearly 45 mins to an hour. So you have to make it immersive, engaging and entertaining for the audience. At the heart of it, it’s a family drama, but it showcases all the various complexities of a life of a superstar, the price you pay for stardom.

Monika: In a binge format, thrillers give you an emotional ride. Curiosity is an very important emotion for human beings, they want to know, their minds want to think ahead, and you keep getting sucked into a story. Thrillers have really taken off on streaming.

When Dharmatic and Netflix comes together, what is the pressure like, to deliver?

Apoorva: The pressure is tremendous, you are exposed to so much content across the globe, so we have to constantly keep evolving. You have to make content that breaks through the crowded noise of the marketplace.

Monika: It’s the good kind of pressure. When you have the opportunity to tell stories and when you have partners like Dharma, we can raise the bar and deliver the best. That’s the most exciting part.

