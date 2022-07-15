Netflix To Return With Global Fan Event Tudum On This Date

American streaming platform Netflix announced the global fan event Tudum. The event was first launched in 2021 when the streaming giant held a virtual event in presence of several Netflix stars. The upcoming event is slated to take place in September. In a teaser shared on Thursday, Netflix revealed the return of Tudum.

The event will be streamed on YouTube on September 24 and some enticing creative projects will be announced. There are not many details yet, but Netflix says the event will cover more than 100 movies and series in its latest announcement. It should be noted that the event will be divided according to its global region. The event will kick off with news from Korea, followed by India, the US, Europe, and Latin America, before closing out with Japan.

Advertisement

Last year’s Tudum event featured news, interviews, trailers, sneak peeks, and clips announced by the actors, directors, and producers involved in some of the Netflix projects. The event attracted several viewers from across the world and made millions of people tune in to see their favourite stars deliver updates on series and movies, and reveal their favourite dance moves.

According to Collider, Tudum and the pre-shows in Japan, Korea and India attracted over 25.7 million views across Netflix’s 27 YouTube channels, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok and TUDUM.com. The report also revealed that 15 minutes after the show ended, the exclusive clips and trailers shared with fans had already acquired 300 million views on social media.

Last year’s Tudum event had revealed new details about Enola Holmes 2 and a sequel to Murder Mystery, a release date for The Crown and Emily in Paris, and the first-look footage of Vikings: Valhalla, The Sandman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.