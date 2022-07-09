Netflix Won't Finance Johnny Depp-Starrer La Favorite, Will Only Stream It In France: Report

Over the past few weeks, Johnny Depp made countless headlines owing to his long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Now, according to the latest reports, everyone’s favourite Jack Sparrow is prepping up for his Netflix film, La Favorite. Earlier, there were reports that the film was backed by Netflix itself, however, the streaming platform has now denied such claims.

According to a report by Variety, the film, which marks the French debut of Johnny, will be streamed by Netflix in France only after it completes the country’s 15-month theatrical window. The report states that it is not a Netflix original film and the OTT platform has only taken the license for the streaming of film in France.

The period drama will showcase Johnny in a different avatar. As per the reports, in Maiwenn Le Besco’s directorial, Johnny will be seen in the role of the French King Louis XV. The shooting of the film has already begun and the film will reportedly be shot in various locations including Versailles Palace for three long months. Not just this, interestingly, the filmmaker Maiwenn is also playing a part in the film. She’ll be seen in the role of Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV’s last mistress.

After Andrew Levitas’ 2020 film Minamata, La Favorite will mark the comeback of Johnny on the big screens. The film is being jointly produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat under their Paris-based production house, Why Not Productions. The Wild Bunch International is handling world sales.

The actor has been in the limelight for quite some time due to his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber. Meanwhile, on June 1 this year, a seven-person jury of Fairfax County, Virginia, ruled in the favour of Johnny proving that Amber defamed the actor in her 2018 op-ed. They even ordered the actress to pay USD 10.35 million against the damages caused to Johnny’s image and career.

