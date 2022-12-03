Netflix’s Indian Predator: Beast Of Bangalore Trailer Released

The Indian Predator web documentary series is one of Netflix’s most notable accomplishments with an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. The first trailer for Season 4 of this true crime series has been released. Beast Of Bangalore, the new season, will premiere on Netflix worldwide on December 16, 2022.

While tweeting about it, Netflix wrote: “The story of a time when people were afraid of their own shadows because there was a beast lurking in them. Beast of Bangalore arrives 16th December."

The new episode is set in Bengaluru and focuses on the heinous crimes of yet another serial killer. This season follows Umesh Reddy, also known as BA Umesh who us a demonic man, who murdered 18 women, raped over 20 others and was even charged with necrophilia. According to authorities, Umesh committed far more rapes than the documented 20, which went unreported for fear of social stigma.

The trailer for Indian Predator: Beast Of Bangalore suggests that this season will be the most interesting of all four seasons. Because it is set in Karnataka, the police investigators, eyewitnesses, and other interviewees mostly speak Kannada. Despite this, the series will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions.

