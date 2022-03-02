Netizens Celebrate the Return of King as Shah Rukh Khan Announces Pathan's Release Date

After a long wait, we finally know the release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated comeback, Pathan. The Bollywood superstar was last seen in 2018 in the film Zero. since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for SRK to make his comeback on the big screen. Although we have to wait another year for the film to release (January 25, 2023), fans are celebrating the comeback of the ‘King.’

On Wednesday morning, Shah Rukh Khan shared a teaser of the film also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and announced the release date. Netizens have shared the video on Twitter and written, “KING IS BACK." In the teaser, Deepika and John introduce SRK’s character.

One user wrote, “#Pathaan Trailer is spreading Like Fire..3 Clients sitting in my Office Watching #pathaan Trailer #ShahRukhKhan."

Another user wrote, “A return fans across the entire country have been waiting for since 3.5 years! The King | The Pathaan | The SRK Let there be carnage at the box office! #ShahRukhKhan #Pathan #Pathaan #JohnAbraham #DeepikaPadukone."

Take a look at what people on Twitter are saying:

The teaser starts with John Abraham as he stands amid mountains and hills, on what seems to be a helipad, as he introduced Shah Rukh’s Pathan. As the camera pans, it shows John talking about a man, saying, “In our country, we keep our name in respect to our religion or caste, but he had none of the options."

The screen then shows Deepika who seems to be observing a warfare scenario, with blasts and helicopters crashing in the backdrop. Deepika says, “He didn’t even have anyone to keep his name, and the only thing he had is this one country- India."

Then comes SRK in a shining backdrop, saying, “ So, he considered India as his religion (Dharma), and protecting the country his work (Karma). The ones who don’t have a name, have their name with the country’s name. How and why this name was monikered, to know this all, you will have to wait a little. We will meet soon to Pathan."

The announcement video has been directed by Siddharth himself and it also revealed that the action spectacle will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!

