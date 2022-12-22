Netizens Declare Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Jhoome Jo Pathaan as 'Mind-Blowing, Song of the Year'

The second song from Pathaan is here. Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the foot-tapping number from the highly anticipated actioner, was released by YRF. And this time, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen grooving to the upbeat music of the track. And now Twitter users have gone all out to express their views about the song and the initial response is quite positive.

One of the users praised the song and wrote, “Arijit Singh voice, Shah Rukh Khan dances, amazing Beats and the presence of Deepika. The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan is extremely mind-blowing”. Another user tweeted, “In visuals, style and spectacle Jhoome Jo Pathaan has outdone Besharam Rang. This one looks dope in that department. Chummeshawari to the one who styled Shah for Pathaan. He looks the best in this new Avatar”.

Completely impressed with the new track, one of the fans even went on to call it “song of the year."

Check out some of the reactions here:

The song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, has been composed by the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Jhoome Jo Pathaan was shot in several European locations and it features Shah Rukh Khan dancing on screen for the first time in four years. The music video has garnered over 2 million views since its release. Watch the video below.

Shah Rukh Khan will star alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. The superstar will be seen making a comeback to the big screens with the film Pathaan after four years. The movie is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will release on the silver screens on January 25, 2023.

