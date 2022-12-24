Netizens Dig Out Old Clip of Vikram Making Samantha Ruth Prabhu Blush During an Interview, Watch

After the roaring success of Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Chiyaan Vikram is currently filming for his upcoming film, Thangalaan. Be it his interviews, love for fans or style file, the actor goes on to trend for all good reasons. Now, fans have dug up an interview clip of Vikram from the promotions of 10 Endrathukulla and it's unmissable. Social media users are reappreciating an old clip of Vikram making Samantha Ruth Prabhu blush during a TV interview.

In this clip from the chat show, Koffee with DD, Vikram compliments Samantha saying, “You’re looking gorgeous today. I think I have never seen Samantha look so beautiful before today”. On hearing this, Samantha couldn’t stop blushing. But the best compliment he gave her was when he was asked to rank his female co-stars based on their acting abilities.

On answering the question, Vikram goes on to talk about the best qualities he likes about his co-stars. Vikram said, “One of the sweetest co-stars is Anushka Shetty. One of the most professional is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One of the most gorgeous is Amy Jackson. Trisha is one of the coolest, most chilled-out people. And all these put together is Samantha”.

Vikram and Samantha shared screen space together in the 2015 action-thriller 10 Endrathukulla. The central plot of the movie involved an intriguing driving teacher who was tasked with accompanying a woman and ensuring her safe delivery to a specific spot. But when he finds out a horrific secret and that she is at risk of dying, he must save her. However, post the film, the duo have not collaborated again.

Meanwhile, Vikram’s last release PS:1 was based on Kalki’s epic novel. The first instalment received positive reviews and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. The sequel will be released in theatres next year. Currently, Vikram is busy filming Pa. Ranjith's historical drama Thangalaan.

Samantha, on the other hand, is recovering from myositis, an autoimmune disease. She shared it with her fans in October this year when her illness was taking longer than expected to go into remission. She was last seen in Yashoda, which turned out to be a box-office success despite receiving mixed reviews.

