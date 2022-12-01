Netizens Say Dominic West is 'Too Handsome' to Play Prince Charles, The Crown Actor Responds

Season five of the popular Netflix show The Crown debuted after months of anticipation. It took the fans on a journey in the 90s, one of the most scandalous times for the British Royal Family. Especially for the then heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife, Diana, Princess of Wales, as they went through a divorce during the allegations of infidelity. Fans had many reasons to love the season, but they just could not get over what they called a “miscast” of Prince Charles, now King Charles III. Actor Dominic West, who plays the new monarch of the United Kingdom, is “too attractive” for the role, according to the fans.

Twitter users mentioned that while the entire casting for the season looked amazing, it is just Dominic West who is not believable as Prince Charles. And that has nothing to do with his acting because he is an amazing actor. A Twitter user wrote, “Dominic West is too naturally charming to portray Prince Charles, but god bless him for trying.”

“I’m sorry, but Dominic West is entirely too attractive and likeable to be playing Prince Charles. This is the most unbelievable aspect of The Crown,” read another tweet.

A third user wrote, “I love The Crown, but Dominic West (despite his perfect voice for the role) is way too attractive to play King Charles.”

Actor Dominic West and Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla, sat down to talk to Variety a day after season 5 was released on Netflix. The duo were asked how did they feel that the main criticism they have received for their performance is that they both are “too hot” to be playing Charles and Camilla? In response, West jokingly said, “Well I think there’s something in that you know. I’ve had worse.” To this, Williams added, “(The production) will just have to try and suppress how very deeply hot we are for Season 6.”

The Crown was released on Netflix in 2016. It is the fictional dramatisation of Queen ElizabethII’s reign that is inspired by real events. The series takes a look at the political and personal events that shaped her reign. Season 5, particularly focuses on Diana and Charles and the media war they waged in the ‘90s. Netflix welcomed the viewers to the biggest challenge for Queen Elizabeth II's reign to date.

