Netizens Say 'Even King Khan's Kids...' as Video of SRK's Son AbRam Playing 'Being Rejected' Game Surfaces

If you ever feel sad about being rejected, don’t worry. Even Shah Rukh Khan’s 9-year-old kid AbRam has been rejected by someone! Don’t believe us? Take a look at this video below. A user on Reddit shared an old video of AbRam playing a game with her sister Suhana Khan and her friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Titled ‘Put a finger down’, the players of the game have to put their fingers down if they have done something said in the game. When the voice in the game says to put a finger down ‘if you have been rejected,’ AbRam puts his finger down as well along with Suhana and Shanaya.

Ananya, who did not put her finger down, seemed amused to notice that AbRam has put his finger down. Even the user who shared the video was amused by the fact that little AbRam was rejected by someone. Sharing the old video, they wrote, “Who rejected little Abram"

The comment section of the post was filled with humorous comments from Reddit users. One user wrote, “Srk hasn’t taught him the ways yet" while another user wrote, “Even king khan kids has been rejected..👽" Another comment read, “On the flipside, even King Khan’s daughter got rejected, so no need to compare yourself because nobody is liked by everybody."

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Also starring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda among others, it will release on Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his film Pathaan. The action flick will mark SRK’s comeback on the big screen after four years. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will release on January 25. Following Pathaan, he will be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

