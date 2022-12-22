Netizens Say Taimur Pouts Like Mom Kareena Kapoor, Call Jeh 'Genius' as Saba Shares Cute Pics of the Kids

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur and Jehangir are the Internet’s favourites. Agreed? We often chance upon adorable photos of the siblings and thanks to their aunt Saba Pataudi, we got our hand on some unseen pictures of the duo. Today, the doting aunt shared a slew of photos capturing the moods and expressions of the brothers during their day out in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Saif and Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi’s Instagram profile is a treasure collection as she quite often posts unseen photos of the Pataudi family. A few hours ago, she uploaded a few photos of her ‘munchkins’ Taimur and Jeh. The photos are from their recent vacation to Jaisalmer on Sharmila Tagore’s birthday. The brothers were twinning in white sweatshirts.

Their aunt hilariously captioned each photo by making a comment on their cute expressions. It read, “My munchkins. Captured in motion! 1 - Bua jaan says let's spot the animals on the road kids! 2 - Jehjaan, looks at the goats and camel while we drive. Tim is like this is pointless! LOL (lots of laughter). 3 - Tim looks like, seriously this is exciting? Jeh, Hmm I agree, bhai (takes a sip from his bottle)!”

Netizens went gaga over the photos and rushed to the comments section. One user found Taimur’s pout like that of Kareena’s. The comment read, “Taimur is pouting exactly like his mom.” Another netizen commented, “Mashallah, so cute Allah bless both of you”. Yet another user reacted with eye-heart emojis and wrote, “Little one is genius and Taimur is smart.”

Check out Saba Pataudi’s post here:

Previously, Saba had shared a ‘solo’ photo of Jeh who gave us major cuteness. The photo showed him enjoying a camel ride. She captioned the photo, “Solo rider! Caption this!”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February last year.

