Vijay Thalapathy has weaved magic with his acting prowess in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial Varisu. Now, the actor has teamed up with ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the much-anticipated gangster drama Leo, earlier titled Thalapathy 67. Meanwhile, speaking about Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director has created his own Lokesh Cinematic Universe. He has already directed two films under LCU, namely Kaithi and Vikram. Now, speculations are rife that Vijay Thalapathy’s Leo might be LCU’s third installment. Amid the ongoing rumours, cine buffs and social media users have chalked out a hilarious way that makes them believe that Leo is a part of LCU.

In a now-viral tweet, dropped on February 26, a Twitter user has used the help of the childhood Flames Calculator game to determine that Leo is indeed the third film under Lokesh’s cinematic universe. “Another LCU proof," read the textual layout in the picture. The names Rolex and Leo were inscribed on a piece of paper in bold letters. The common letters were stroked out from the paper, leaving only the R and X letters from Rolex.

After striking out all the letters from the word ‘FLAMES’ only the letter E was remaining. In the Flames Calculator game, E stands for Enemy. It is important to mention that the character Rolex, played by actor Suriya, was the antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram. This game is nothing but speculation among the masses who are eager to know whether Leo is under LCU.

However, even amid all the burning anticipation, Lokesh Kanagaraj is yet to give an official announcement, regarding the same. Earlier, Leo’s dialogue writer, Rathna Kumar dropped a couple of pictures on Twitter which further added fuel to the fire.

In the photos, he held a reddish side of a sunglass, similar to that worn by Vijay Sethupati in Vikram. As per the other image, the dialogue writer posed for a click against the backdrop of a wall, bearing the painting of eagle wings. The wings indirectly suggest Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, where the symbol was used.

Speaking of Leo, the film is currently being shot in the snowy haven of Kashmir. Apart from Vijay Thalapathy, Leo also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Nivin Pauly, and Keerthy Suresh in vital roles.

