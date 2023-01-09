Netizens Want Kartik Aaryan's Pet Katori to Meet Kriti Sanon's Disco After Shehzada Actor Drops This Reel

Kartik Aaryan and his pet pooch Katori often make his Instafam go aww. Every now and then, the actor shares cute glimpses of his dog. His latest post is no different. On Sunday night, Kartik posted a clip with Katori. The two can be seen having fun together. However, it was actress Kriti Sanon's comment on the post that caught everyone's attention. The actor posted the reel with the caption, “Poser Siblings” with a paw emoji.

Kartik Aaryan can be seen in the video making the same silly faces with Katori. The adorable white fluffy pet can be seen moving her head to the side while the actor imitates her. The dog is shown wearing a blue and yellow tee, and Kartik gives her a kiss before she flees the camera.

What stole the show was actress Kriti Sanon’s comment on the reel. She wrote, “Ufff exactly like Disco! Must make them meet '' The actress is also very fond of dogs. Disco is her beloved pet dog. Kartik made a similar reply using an emoji of a dog and a laughing face.

However, fans could not keep calm after they saw Kriti Sanon’s comment. They want the stars to arrange a get-together for their pets. A fan wrote, “Everybody wants Disco and Katori to meet.” Fans are anticipating how Katori and Disco would meet. Meanwhile, another fan commented, “I am so sorry Kartik but Katori took away all our attention.”

This is not the first time Kartik Aaryan delighted his fans with pictures of Katori. In December last year, the actor took to Instagram to share another adorable picture with his dog Katori. This was part of Katori's pre-birthday celebrations. The actor and his pet started the celebrations by watching his December release Freddy.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will soon be starring in the movie Shehzada. The movie will be their second project together. Both were last seen together in their film Luka Chuppi. Their on-screen chemistry was lauded both by fans and critics alike. Kartik has a few films in the works such as Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha,Aashiqui 3, Hera Pheri 3 and others while Kirti Sanon will be busy with Om Raut's mythological film Adipurush.

