Netizens Wonder if Kiccha Sudeep Will Appear in Double-Role in Vikrant Rona

Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona has generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending for the last few days on Twitter. Recently, the film’s trailer was revealed by Kiccha on Twitter. While sharing the YouTube link of the trailer, Kiccha wrote, “His Arrival Is The Beginning of A New Chapter."

Vikrant Rona’s trailer has gone viral with over 6 million views on YouTube. Since the launch of the trailer, there has been great intrigue on social media about Kiccha Sudeep’s character. In fact, after watching the trailer, netizens are wondering if Kiccha is playing a double role in the film.

Vikrant Rona is a mystery thriller and there is a great deal of anticipation over the film’s release. Superstar Salman Khan has also shared the Hindi version of the trailer on Twitter. “Brother @KicchaSudeep the world will be proud of @VikrantRona.#VikrantRonaTrailer is TRULY MARVELLOUS," Salman Khan wrote while sharing the trailer.

Recently, Kiccha Sudeep released the Hindi version of the trailer at a glitzy event in Mumbai. At the event, Kiccha spoke about his bond with Salman Khan and thanked the actor for promoting his film. “My relationship with him is nothing like give-and-take policies. Dabangg was my gesture towards his films and this is his gesture towards my film. Salman is the kind of human who is okay to come and do a song or cameo, but this was very close to his heart. I don’t think he will associate with our film until he is confident about the content," Kiccha was quoted as saying at the event.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is playing a prominent role in the film and was also present at the trailer launch. Vikrant Ronan is directed by Anup Bhandari and boasts of a talented star cast, which includes Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao and Vasuki Vaibhav.

