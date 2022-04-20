'Never Get A Tattoo': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Advice to Her Younger Self

“Hakuna Matata (don’t worry)," is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s secret to staying strong even when others try to bring her down. During an Ask Me Anything session with fans on Instagram on Sunday, the Telugu star spoke up about her inner strength and goals. Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya separated last year after four years of marriage. Since then, the actor has faced numerous rumours and charges, yet she has been gracious throughout the ordeal.

She received many questions during the ask me anything session. A fan asked her about her ear piercings, wanting to know how they healed. Samantha said that she was glad someone asked as she needed to explain her pain. She said, “I don’t know why I did it but it took six months to heal". When another fan further prodded her to give a message to all young women, Samantha added, “Don’t ever doubt yourself. Don’t let anybody make you doubt yourself. Don’t let anyone tell you, you aren’t good enough. Follow your dreams, don’t feel guilty."

However, the highlight of the entire session was her answer to tattoo suggestions. The Oo Antava star, who has three tattoos related to Naga Chaitanya, gave a blunt reply, saying that she does not like getting inked any longer. “My advice to my younger self would be not to get a tattoo. Ever!! Never get tattooed," she stressed.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017, following Hindu and Christian traditions. In September 2021, they announced their separation. The pair made a joint statement announcing their separation and requested privacy. Naga Chaitanya was also unfollowed by Samantha on her social media handle last month.

