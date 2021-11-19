'Never Give Up': Actor Manisha Kelkar Shares Video, Note on Recovery From Car Accident

Actor and formula car racer Manisha Kelkar recently shared on Instagram her journey of recovery from a brutal accident. She has shared a video and a long note in the post. One of the six members of India’s first all-women racing team, Manisha, had met with a life-threatening car accident in 2018.

The Marathi actor was severely injured in the accident and was bed-ridden for 3 months. After a year of recovery, she made a comeback on tracks in 2019. Sharing her journey on Instagram, which certainly was not easy, the actor wrote, “All of us go through some major trauma in life. And it feels like it’s the end! This video intends to motivate you to never give up."

Sharing the video, Manisha explained how she met with a car accident due to a drunk driver. Doctors at the hospital have suggested not to go back to racing. But with the help of her physiotherapist Dr Nilesh Makwana, Manisha recovered strength and was able to stand on her feet.

She added that yoga calmed her down, but after the accident, she lost all the strength to get back to racing, and then she met Akshay Kadam, a fitness coach and nutritionist.

Every day with small steps, she started her training to get back on track with Akshay Kadam.

“We started with bodyweight exercises, then 1kg was for days. Each day we tried to achieve small goals. Some days were very difficult & my body gave up many times."

Manisha said that during the entire journey, Akshay was extremely patient with her.

With proper rest and intake of nutrition, she started gaining strength. She said that for 2 months, she felt stagnant but with persistence & dedication, results finally started coming up.

“I could do my 1st push up haha I felt I could win the world now," the actor said.

With time, everything started following in line and the journey became fun. The actor is finally back on track. “Now I can do 17 pushups at a go. I am back to my racing," she said. Towards the end, she wrote, “It’s about your overall growth. It’s different for each of us.

Netizens praised her not just for her beauty, but for her courageous comeback.

