Never Have I Ever 3 Trailer: Devi-Paxton Are Finally Official But New Indian On The Block Has All Eyes

Never Have I Ever season 3 has released a new trailer and it promises a lot more drama! The third season brings back Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi but this time around, the tables have turned for her. Devi has emerged as one of the most popular kids in school after Paxton (Darren Barnet) makes his relationship with her official and public.

While she is no longer sidelined, she does get enough hate for being Paxton’s popular girl and this takes a toll on her relationship with him. While their romance blooms, there is also constant doubt in Devi’s mind whether she and Paxton are really meant for each other. As she wraps her head around the doubt, the Netflix series mixes things up by introducing a ‘hot’ Indian character. Even Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and mother (Poorna Jagannathan) agree that he’s ‘so hot’.

Watch the Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer below:

Advertisement

Besides Maitreyi, the series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe and Lee Rodriguez. The new season teases a wedding as well, with Kamala’s love life in the spotlight.

The official synopsis reads: “In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner."

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 is set to debut on August 12. The series is backed by Mindy Kaling and has been popular across the US and India.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here