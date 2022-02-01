Never Imagined Pushpa's Song Srivalli Would Become a National Rage, Says Singer Javed Ali | Exclusive

Allu Arjun is currently the toast of the town as his latest film Pushpa: The Rise has received a humungous response at the box-office. Despite the film being released on OTT, it continues to draw footfalls at cinema halls across the country. Apart from the movie, the songs of the film, especially Srivalli, has become a rage. Not just fans, many celebrities, including some international cricketers, are gripped by the fever and are seen imitating the Allu’s hook step from the song.

Recently, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen doing the hook step with his grandmother. Musician Harrdy Sandhu, actress Shraddha Das and many others have joined the bandwagon. West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo and Australian cricketer David Warner were also seen dancing to the song.

While the original song is in Telugu, the Hindi version of the song has received a bigger response. The Hindi song which was released on YouTube three weeks back has already clocked in 140 million views. News18.com reached out to Javed Ali who has sung the Hindi song, who said, “I am simply elated with the response. Never in my wildest dream did I imagine that a song would become a national rage. From kids to even elders, everyone has been grooving to the track. The success of this song is nothing short of a miracle. The madness of this song is something different. I am really thankful to God to give me this kind of success. It feels like my career has just started."

Talking about the funny memes and reels, Ali adds, “People are going crazy. This rage is just insane. I am enjoying each and every reel. I have seen David Warner, Dwayne Bravo, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav. I saw a cricketer who was adjudged out and then he was returning to the pavilion doing the hook step. The entire nation is gripped by the Srivalli fever."

The versatile singer has delivered many soulful songs in films like Jodhaa Akbar, Jab We Me, Raavan, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Rockstar among others.

Sharing an interesting anecdote behind the song, Ali says that music composer Devi Sri Prasad said tha since Srivalli is the name of a South Indian girl, he planned to replace it with Sridevi for the Hindi version, “We tried three to four variations. I even recorded the song as Sridevi instead of Srivalli but we didn’t really enjoy it. I suggested that the word Srivalli was gelling well with the composition and so we decided to retain it."

Ali who sung in many languages also reveals that he was on his way to Chennai to record his first song with music maestro Ilayaraaja when he received a call from Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), who he has a long standing association with. The singer tells us that he wasn’t aware of the song or the film, “Music composer Uttam Singh had contacted me and said that Ilayaraaja sir wants you to record a song for him. I was jumping with joy," he laughs adding, “Around the same time DSP called me and said, ‘Javedji ek song hai aur aapko record karna hai. I told him that I was coming to Chennai to sing for Ilayaraaja sir. He said you can finish that and come to me."

But fate had some other plans for the singer as he first recorded Srivalli before working with Ilayaraja, “I was waiting an entire day to get a call from Ilayaraaja sir’s team. Later in the night, I called DSP and told him about it and he said that you record my song first and if the team calls you in the middle of our recording, he would allow me to go and finish the work with Ilayaaraja sir first. DSP wanted me to sing Srivalli with a fresh mood and the same thing happened. This was the destiny of the song and now it is history." Ali later recorded two song for Ilayaraaja which is for a big budget South musical film.

The singer is currently working on a few films and independent music, “I am doing a few independent music which I will reveal in the coming months. I have recorded around three songs which will be released soon. Apart from that, I have been receiving calls from a few music composers and directors so I am on the verge of finalising a few things soon."

