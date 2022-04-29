Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 Review: Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi Starrer Strictly for Time Pass

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh’s chemistry was the most talked about aspect of Never Kiss Your Best Friend, the series that came out on ZE5 a few years back, and was an adaptation of the novel with the same name. They had an effortless charm, and their easy-breezy chemistry stole the show. Now, the second season of the series is out, and it is strictly one of those series that you might binge on while looking for something to watch while having your lunch/ dinner.

In season 2, the best friends turned lovers have broken up, gone separate ways in their lives, and as can be expected- their paths cross as they land in the same office and are roped in for the same project. The two now have different lives- love lives included, with different partners. But will they be able to revive their friendship, and would they feel attracted again?

As one can understand, this is a typical romantic story, something that you would come across if you adapt a Mills and Boons story for the screen. The series seem to be more teen centric, and maybe for those in their early 20s. However, this is also a series that could have easily been shortened to a film. While we do see character developments, most of the characters are not cut out well. Compared to the first part of the series, the writing is not strong at all. While in the first, we do get a look into the lives of Nakuul and Anya’s characters and what shaped them to be how they are, the second one barely shows growth or arc. It is disappointing for the new characters introduced- Karan Wahi’s Karan and Sarah Jane Dias’ Lavanya. The worst on of the lot is undoubtedly Sapna Pabbi’s character, who is simply left ignored in the series.

The performances are good. Sarah Jane Dias portrays the vulnerability of her character under the tough exterior with ease. Nakuul Mehta is a good actor, and that translates on the screen here as well. Karan Wahi is more or less wasted in the series - having to play a doe-eyed, perfect boyfriend about whom we just get to learn the fact that he does not like being called ‘stubborn’. Anya Singh shows spark and promise, but she has a long way to go, and hopefully we will see her get better with every project.

Jaaved Jaaferi has some good parts at the beginning and he is honestly a treat to watch. It is quite evident that he was putting his own touch to his dialogues, and it was delightful.

All in all, watch the episodes while you are taking a break and looking for something light to watch.

