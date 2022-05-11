Never Kiss Your Best Friend Star Nakuul Mehta: I'd Love to Work With Alia Bhatt, She's Supremely Gifted

After having impressed viewers with his charm as a young business tycoon, Ram Kapoor, in ‘Bade Achche Lagte Hain’ season 2, TV heartthrob Nakuul Mehta is once again winning over the hearts with his terrific comeback as Sumer Singh Dhillon in the second season of ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’.

In an exclusive conversation with us, the actor opened up about how it was challenging for him to switch between Ram Kapoor and Sumer as he was filming for both the projects simultaneously.

“Once you play a character, you always have the DNA of the character in you. But I think what was challenging as I was shooting for ‘Bade Achche…’ for 10 days in Bombay, 10 days in London for ‘Never Kiss…’, then I would come back and I would go back, to physically adjust time zones and just the amount of emotional work on both shows," Nakuul told us.

The actor continued, “‘Bade Achche…’ is a high on drama, a mature love story which again has a lot of emotions, so that was challenging because that is a slightly more mature love story and here you have like young and breezy. To forget that you’re that character and you hold an audience and you’re the most loved character in the family of the show, so you have a certain stature… I think to forget that and break into this carefree, young, and cooler world that adjustment was something I had to work on."

While Nakuul is amongst the most popular stars in the television industry, we asked him if there’s any actor he wishes to collaborate with. The actor said, “I would say Sakshi Tanwar is one of the best actors we’ve had." He also mentioned how he missed the opportunity of working with her recently when she made a guest appearance in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ 2 to promote her Netflix series, ‘Mai’.

Apart from that, he said, “Of course, I enjoy Alia (Bhatt) a lot and she is supremely gifted." He also expressed his desire to work with Rasika Duggal and Kirti Kulhari.

Nakuul further spilled beans on his love for food. He said, “I love Dilli Ka Khaana (Delhi’s food). I love Rajma Chawla, Chole Bhature, and Dahi Bhalle. If I am travelling, my staple is Thai Green Curry and rice. When in doubt, I order Thai Curry. If there is a Mexican restaurant, I leave everything aside and go there."

He went on to talk about how he mastered the art of cooking during the pandemic and now makes the best red sauce pasta.

“Cooking is something I learned in the pandemic. I didn’t have these skills or the patience earlier but I didn’t have an option because we didn’t have help and Jankee (his wife) and I were by ourselves and initially I said Main baaki ke saare kaam kar leta hoon, and then she looked at me and said Hello Cooking saari main nahi karne wali. So, the dinners were made by me and I make the best pink sauce pasta or red sauce pasta anyone can make. I make great Pav Bhaji now. I make great egg bhurji, omelets. The basics I can make."

