'Never Played Such a Character': Ashok Shinde on His Role of Phulaji Prabhu Deshpande

Ashok Shinde’s filmography is filled with numerous movies that are charismatic in the truest sense of the word. These films include Rocky, Mohaan Aawatey, Yeshwant and other projects. He is currently gearing up to play the role of Phulaji Prabhu Deshpande in his next titled Har Har Mahadev.

Phulaji Prabhu Deshpande was Baji Prabhu Deshpande’s elder brother. Ashok is every bit excited about this project and talked about it in a recent interview. Ashok said that in his 34 years of an acting career, he has never played such a character.

However, Har Har Mahadev, directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, has fulfilled his dream of connecting with a periodic film. Ashok reminisced about how he was asked by Babasaheb Purandare to play an important role in the historical play Janata Raja. Babasaheb Purandare was an eminent historian and director of this play as well. Ashok was associated with Janata Raja as a makeup artist. Due to some reasons, he refused the offer but always yearned to work in a historical drama.

The Swapnanchya Palikadle actor also explained how he came to know about the character of Phulaji Prabhu Deshpande. According to Ashok, he studied a lot about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life and thus came across Phulaji Prabhu Deshpande’s character. Ashok felt sad that his character didn’t receive much recognition. Phulaji Prabhu Deshpande and Baji Prabhu Deshpande attained martyrdom in the battle of Pawankhind.

However, he expressed happiness over the fact that director Abhijeet has decided to include Phulaji Prabhu Deshpande’s life in Har Har Mahadev. The Lalbaugchi Rani actor was initially apprehensive about essaying this role. Ashok felt that Phulaji Prabhu Deshpande’s character has too many shades which will not be easy for him to portray. He thanked Abhijeet for helping him play this role.

Har Har Mahadev is all set for its release on October 25. This film will be based on the historical battle of Pawankhind. Sharad Kelkar, Subodh Bhave, Mohan Joshi and others have enacted key roles in Har Har Mahadev.

