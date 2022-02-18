'Never Too Late': Pagal Nilavu Fame Shivani Narayanan Shakes a Leg to Srivalli Song

Tamil actor Shivani Narayanan has become increasingly popular, especially among the youth, after her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. The actor gained popularity as the youngest contestant in the reality show. Recently, Shivani posted on Instagram a video in which she is seen dancing to the Srivalli song from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

The casual yet sensuous look of the actor is drawing the attention of her fans. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Wanted to do this for a long time, finally did it. Never too late when it’s still trending. #pushpa #fireu #srivalli."

Watch it here:

Shivani’s dance video with a bit of glamour to the song is viral on Instagram. Dressed in a black and white checked shirt paired with an orange tank top and light blue jeggings, Shivani can be seen doing the hookup step. The video, shared three days ago, has been much appreciated by the fans. Many were seen praising Shivani’s act in the comments.

For the unversed, Srivalli sung by Sid Sriram has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The lyrics for the track have been penned by Chandrabose. The song became an Instagram trend with fans doing the hook step from the song in reels.

Shivani Narayanan made her first television appearance in 2016 as Sneha Arjun in Pagal Nilavu. She then played the role of Gayathri in Saravanan Meenatchi 3 as a guest star. The actor also appeared as a contestant on Jodi Fun Unlimited and took part in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 in 2020.

Shivani is also known to play a double role in the serial Rettai Roja, which airs on Zee Tamil. The actor appeared in both positive and negative roles in the serial. Boasting a fan base of over 3 million on Instagram, Shivani is known for her glamorous appearances and pictures.

