'Never Work for... ': Kanmani Manoharan's Insta Story With Bharathi Kannamma Title Song

Kanmani Manoharan, who plays the role of Anjali in the popular Tamil show Bharathi Kannamma, has shared something on her Instagram stories that has created a stir among fans. In a story, she wrote, “Never work for the wrong people." Kanmani also added the title track of Bharathi Kannamma to the post.

Kanmani’s Instagram story has again led to murmurs about her sudden exit from the show.

Kanmani’s portrayal of Anjali, the character with negative shades, was well-received by the Tamil audience. She recently announced her exit from the show, which stunned the audience.

When asked why she left the show, she said to ETimes, “I’ve been playing the character of Anjali for three years. I squandered numerous opportunities for Anjali. I can’t work on multiple tasks at the same time. My method of working is to ‘take one at a time’ and give it my all. I waited too long to prove myself. After three years as Anjali, I decided to see what would happen next. As a result, it was past time to leave Bharathi Kannamma."

Following her departure from Bharathi Kannamma, Kanmani Manoharan bagged the lead role in an upcoming serial to be aired on Zee Tamil. The title of the serial was recently revealed by the makers as Amudhavum.

The trailer of the show shows Kanmani as Amudha, who wants to get educated, for she was forced to leave her studies after her mother’s death. Amudha decides to marry a teacher to continue her education and pursue her goals. Is she going to succeed in finding the right teacher and partner in her life? This question forms the central theme of the story.

Earlier, Kanmani Manoharan’s absence from Bharathi Kannamma for a few episodes had sparked rumours about her exit from the show on social media. She later confirmed that she was leaving the show.

Kanmani was born and raised in Bengaluru. She went to Ethiraj College in Chennai for her higher education. After leaving Bharathi Kannamma, Kanmani also participated in the reality show Super Queen.

