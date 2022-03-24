“New beginnings” For Mitali Mayekar and Siddharth Chandekar. Details Inside

Mitali Mayekar and Siddharth Chandekar are one of the most well-known and adorable couples in the Marathi cinema industry. From the day they got married in January 2021 till now, Mitali and Siddharth have been offering everyone major romance and relationship goals. And, now, the couple is on cloud nine. Reason? They have bought a house in Mumbai.

Mitali has shared this news on Instagram. Along with a picture of herself and Siddharth showing off a wide grin, she wrote, “New beginnings. New house in Mumbai. The first house in Mumbai."

The pair appears to have registered their first home and uploaded photos on social media. After getting stamped ink, the duo flaunted their inked thumb on social media.

The picture captures the joy in each of their expressions. However, the couple has not yet revealed where they purchased their new home. Fans are excited to have a sneak peek at their new home.

Siddharth and Mitali’s coworkers and pals have also wished them on social media. “So proud of you both," Mrinmayee Godbole wrote. Sameer Vidwans, the filmmaker, said, “Congratulations, Siddhu and Mitali. So so happy for you. Abhi aur 2,4 aane do."

Siddharth and Mitali claimed in an interview that they first met on the set of a program and began their early chats over social media

On the actress’s birthday in 2018, Siddharth proposed to her. Mitali made her relationship Instagram officially soon after. The pair finally got married on January 24, 2021, in an intimate gathering in Pune.

