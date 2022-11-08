'New Buas' Karisma Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Turn Heads At Wedding In Monaco; See Pics

Bollywood’s heartthrob, Karisma Kapoor was recently spotted at an extravagant wedding in Monaco. The wedding seemed like a mini get-together of the Kapoor clan who were also present there and added glamour to the event. B-Town’s most admired and stylish, Karisma Kapoor is quite active on social media. Be it posting photos of her day out with her sister, or sharing family photos, the actress keeps her followers posted. ‘New Buas’ Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posed for a stunning selfie at a wedding they attended in Monaco. Riddhima’s brother and Karisma’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, 6 November.

In a recent post, the actress took to her Instagram account and posted a slew of glamorous photos from the wedding in Monaco. In the first photo, Karisma can be seen posing with her cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain. The two brothers looked dapper in blazer suits, while Anissa nailed the look in her purple gown.

In one of the photos, the Raja Hindustani actress can be seen looking stunning in a full-sleeved gorgeous black cut-out jumpsuit from the shelves of Namrata Joshipura. It has intricate embroidery designs at the waist. The actress opted for a top knot and glowy makeup with a bold red lip colour to add drama to her look. She accessorized herself with embellished danglers, a black satchel bag and black heels. She also posed with her friend and designer, Manish Malhotra. She captioned the photo, “Memories of Monaco."

She even posted a few of the photos on her Instagram story. She shared an aesthetically blurred solo photo.

In the next story, the actress can be seen having a gala time as she shared a clip of herself and Anissa dancing.

She uploaded another photo with cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who was in attendance and captioned it with, “New Buas", referring to Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s newborn girl.

Aadar Jain too uploaded a family photo from the wedding. The photo featured Karisma Kapoor, Rima and Manoj Jain, their sons, Aadar and Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa. Karisma was earlier in London with her sister Kareena Kapoor.

