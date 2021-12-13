New Character Malavika To Enter TV Show Anupama Soon. Who is She?

Anupama, the hit Star Plus show which stars Rupali Ganguly, is the most-watched show on TV. Produced by Rajan Shahi, this show has dominated the TRP charts for a long time and kept the audience hooked to their television sets. The story of Anupama and Anuj is all set to see a new twist with the introduction of a new character titled, Malavika. The lead character of the show, Anupama, is currently married to Anuj, her college friend.

Viewers are speculating that the entry of Malavika might create panic in the love story of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. Last night, the audience saw Anupama express her feelings in front of Anuj while he was passed out on the hospital bed. Anupama, goaded by Vanraj, ends up confessing her true feelings for Anuj.

Vanraj tells Anupama to move ahead in her life, and she thinks about it seriously. Immediately after Anupama’s confession, Anuj comes to his senses. Just as he is about to say something to Anupama, his phone rings and it’s Malavika on the call.

When Anuj returns home later, Bapuji asks Anupama to stay in his house for a few days to take care of her. When Anuj tells Gopi kaka about Malavika’s call, the latter is shocked.

Anuj then says that for him, Malavika is a bigger responsibility than their friendship, love or business. Vanraj is also seen talking to Malavika over the phone. But then who is this Malavika? The audience will get to know everything about the new character and Anupama-Anuj love story in the next few episodes.

