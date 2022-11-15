New Dad Ranbir Kapoor’s Trainer Lauds Him For Hitting Gym Even After He Had ‘Best Excuse’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently became parents to a little girl. Even though Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying this new phase of his life as a father, he is making sure his professional life is not affected. Praising him, Ranbir's gym trainer took to social media platform and posted a picture along with an appreciation note.

“This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session. Congratulations once again Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor," the Coach’s Instagram post read.

Ranbir Kapoor’s hard work is the reason why he is considered to be one of the A-listers of Bollywood. Apart from his par-excellence acting skills, the actor likes to keep himself fit and ready for any role.

Fans took to the comment section to praise the actor. One of the users wrote, “RK Monday motivation”, while another fan said, “He looked in good shape in Brahmastra, now we know how." A third one commented, “Sir Ranbir Kapoor getting stronger."

Meanwhile, Ranbir is busy preparing for his next project, Animal. The movie will be a psychological thriller and will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie has an interesting star ensemble, featuring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna among many others. He also has Luv Ranjan’s highly-anticipated untitled rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

He was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. By the end of 2023, Ranbir and Alia are expected to commence shooting for the second part of Brahmastra.

