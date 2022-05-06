‘New Day, New Journey’: Siddharth Jadhav Shares Still From Upcoming Project

Siddharth Jadhav, one of the best known comic actors in Marathi cinema, has made a name for his impeccable comic timing and acting skills. Dubbed by the media as the ‘Comedy King of Marathi cinema’, Siddharth has several successful films to his credit. He is also known for his quirky dressing style, which he often flaunts on his social media accounts. He tries to stay connected with the fans through social media and shares information about his upcoming projects. Siddharth Jadhav recently posted information about one of his new projects and also teased the first look of his character from the first day of the shoot.

Sharing a still of his back facing the camera from the shoot, he revealed almost nothing about the new project except writing “New day, New Journey, New Character. New film . something interesting," in the caption. Since the actor appears in both Marathi and Hindi films, it could be a project in either of the languages but there is no indication of whether it is a Hindi project or a Marathi one. Many of his fans and friends wished him luck with the new project and poured in heart emoticons.

Siddhartha has acted in superhit Bollywood movies like Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, and Simba but he insists that his first love is Marathi movies, TV and stage. Jadhav has also acted in a Bengali movie called Ami Subhash Bolchi starring Mithun Chakraborty.

Siddharth started his acting career at a very young age and won the Best Actor award at the Ravi Kiran Children’s Drama Competition in 1996. Ek Shunya Baburao, directed by DD Sahyadri, was his acting debut. He then appeared in supporting roles in films such as Hasa Chakatfu, Ghadlay Bighadlay, Apan Yanna Pahilat Ka?, and others. He made his cinematic debut in 2004 with Kedar Shinde’s Aga Bai Arrecha

