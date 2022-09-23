New Look of Suresh Gopi From Jibu Jacob's Mei Hoom Moosa Out

Director Jibu Jacob’s Mei Hoom Moosa is one of the highly anticipated movies starring Suresh Gopi. The filming has been done in different states in India and a fleet of latest photos of the actor, who will be playing a Muslim character in the film named Moosa, has surfaced on the internet.

In new photos from the film, Suresh Gopi in a rustic, elder avatar, sporting shabby clothes can be seen wandering on the roads of Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur. In the guise of a common man, he can be seen resting in the shade of trees at Jal Mahal and other popular tourist attractions like Patrika Gate and Albert Hall.

The upcoming film is touted to be a big-budget entertainer. It also has Poonam Bajwa, Hareesh Kanaran, Johny Antony, Saiju Kurup, Major Ravi, Kannan Sagar, Sashankan Mayyanadu, Midhun Ramesh, Ashwini, Saran, Jijina, and Srinda as part of its cast.

In north India, along with Jaipur and New Delhi, the film was also shot at prime locations in Punjab such as Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh.

This film will be the fifth project of Jibu Jacob. Before Mei Hoom Moosa, Jibu directed Vellimoonga, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Adhyarathri, and Ellam Sheriyakum.

The Confident Group and Thomas Thiruvalla Films have produced this project.

Mei Hoom Moosa is scripted by Rubesh Rain. Vishnu Narayanan is the cinematographer of the project. Sreenath Sivasankaran is handling the music department of the movie whereas Sooraj ES is taking care of the editing. Rafeek Ahmad, Harinarayanan, and Sajjad will be penning down the lyrics for the songs.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi was recently seen in Paappan. The crime thriller had him teaming up with veteran filmmaker Joshiy after delivering superhits like Pathram, Lelam, and Vazhunnor. On July 29 this year, the film debuted in theaters and had its digital release via Zee5 on September 7.

