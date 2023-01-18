New Mom Alia Bhatt Teases a '2.0' Announcement, Fan Asks 'One More Baby?'

When it comes to finding the perfect balance between elegance and charm, Alia Bhatt’s no-makeup looks are worth dying for. The actress is often seen ditching the age-old makeup norms of well-defined or kohl-rimmed eyes and flaunting her natural skin with perfection. Her recent photo on Instagram is complete proof.

In the photo, Alia looked breathtakingly gorgeous. The shutterbugs captured her holding a tulip, while the breeze played with her hair. She donned a lavender-coloured attire and was a complete vision to behold. Sharing the photo she wrote, “2.0☀️ Stay tuned."

While fans and well wishers showered her with love, they are also excited to know about the big reveal. One of them wrote, “Can’t wait for the announcement!!!!!". “Beauty brand?????" read another comment. A fan also asked, “One more baby?"

Alia Bhatt enjoys a massive fan following. With a filmography comprising rich content-driven and commercial projects, the actress has created a separate niche for herself. Apart from being a stellar actor, Alia is also a huge advocate of mental health, animal rights, and good skincare and homegrown brands.

She is currently embracing motherhood with the arrival of her baby girl Raha with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. She is yet to give a glimpse of the little one. Alia tied the sacred knot with Ranbir last year in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, she is awaiting the release of her highly anticipated next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on 28 April 2023 and is touted to be a complete romantic comedy. Alia also has her debut Hollywood project Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. The film is all set to release on Netflix this year.

