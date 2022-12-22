New Mom Bipasha Basu Congratulates Ayaz Khan And Jannat Khan On Their Daughter Dua

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is currently basking in the joy of motherly bliss. On November 12 this year, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to their now one-month-old daughter – Devi. Bipasha’s love for kids is quite evident from her social media posts, which are full of sneak peeks of her little ball of sunshine. And recently, the Raaz actress dropped the first glimpse of Ayaz Khan and Jannat Khan’s newborn daughter, Dua, on Instagram.

Along with posting a lovely picture of Dua, not revealing her face, Bipasha penned a heartwarming note, congratulating the new parents. Calling both Devi and Dua “two strawberries," the actress wrote, “Dua… She is here to fill all our lives with love and happiness… Congratulations to my darling Jannat Khan & my dearest Ayaz Khan. Can’t wait to witness the adventures of Devi & Dua… Two strawberries."

The adorable picture gave social media users a glimpse of a chubby-cheeked Dua in a soft pink garment. With her tiny hands, the new member can be seen holding onto her parents’ fingers delicately. Bipasha hashtagged her post with the words “#scorpio" and “#capricorn," indicating that Devi’s zodiac sign is Scorpio, while Dua’s is Capricorn.

As soon as the cute first glimpse of Ayaz and Jannat’s daughter surfaced on the internet, social media users queued in the comments to congratulate the couple and shower their love on the little one. While one user wished, “Duas for little Dua," another commented, “Mashallah." Many others went, “Awwwwww…" dropping numerous red heart emojis.

Dill Mill Gayye actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan welcomed their bundle of joy on December 21. The elated parents announced Dua’s arrival in a heartwarming Instagram post. “Dua’s do come true!! On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan," wrote Ayaz, tagging his wife Jannat.

