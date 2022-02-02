New Mom Preity Zinta Spends Her Birthday 'Burping' Her Twins And 'Changing Nappies'

Preity Zinta celebrated her 47th birthday on Monday. This year, the actor celebrated a quiet birthday at home with her family by her side. Though it wasn’t a grand affair, what made the day special for Preity was that this was her first birthday post motherhood. Preity took to Instagram to share some glimpses from her birthday party in which she can be seen sporting a casual outfit.

Along with the photos, Preity wrote a heartfelt note thanking everyone who wished her. She also added that she spent her birthday at home and it was all about doing the motherly duties this year. “A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilising milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies," she wrote.

Further, she said that it wasn’t a big celebration but still it was her best birthday as she had the company of her babies and family. The new mother definitely looked adorable in her birthday pictures.

In the first picture, Preity’s husband Gene Goodenough was seen feeding a slice of cake. She was wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt and sweatpants. In the next few photos, she shared selfies with her brother Manish Zinta, mother Nilprabha Zinta and friend Rikoo Sharma. The comment section of the post was filled with warm wishes from various celebrities. Sussanne Khan, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, model Ujjwala Raut and others extended their birthday wishes in the comments. Fans too showered love on Preity.

For the unversed, Preity and Gene became parents of twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy in November 2021. Preity broke the news through an Instagram post and thanked the healthcare workers and the surrogate for being part of their journey.

